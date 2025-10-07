Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How land restoration could address malnutrition among India’s Indigenous families

By Ipshita Basu, Associate professor (Reader) in Global Development and Politics, University of Westminster
Sudheesh R.C., Assistant Professor of Social Sciences, National Law School of India University
When asked how she was doing during her second pregnancy, Neethu, 24, told us she felt worried and cautious. “The doctor said the baby is in a sensitive state,” said Neethu who is from the Irula community in Attappadi in Kerala, India, which lies in the biodiversity hotspot of the Western Ghats mountain range.

Neethu’s first child did not survive beyond a few weeks after birth. Between 2012 and 2021 there were 136…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
