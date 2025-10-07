Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon Restricts Education Access for Many Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian refugee children attend a class at a school in Mount Lebanon, October 7, 2016. © 2016 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters The new government in Lebanon, formed this February under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, has emphasized the importance of quality education for students in Lebanon and committed to providing all children in Lebanon, regardless of their background, with access to their right to education.The new minister of education and higher education, Rima Karami, vowed to rehabilitate the Lebanese public school system and quality of education. In September, Prime Minster…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Deadly attack’ on festival highlights paramotor threat to civilians
~ More young adults are living with their parents than previous generations did
~ Wings, booze and heartbreak – what my research says about the hidden costs of sports fandom
~ Why free speech rights got left out of the Constitution – and added in later via the First Amendment
~ The Supreme Court is headed toward a radically new vision of unlimited presidential power
~ Tribal colleges and universities aren’t well known, but are a crucial steppingstone for Native students
~ Even small drops in vaccination rates for US children can lead to disease outbreaks
~ From the pulpit to the picket line: For many miners, religion and labor rights have long been connected in coal country
~ Tory plan to scrap net zero target puts UK climate leadership at risk
~ Children are capable of extreme bravery from a young age – a psychologist explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter