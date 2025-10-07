Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even small drops in vaccination rates for US children can lead to disease outbreaks

By David Higgins, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
More than three-quarters of U.S. counties and jurisdictions are experiencing declines in childhood vaccination rates, a trend that began in 2019, according to a September 2025 NBC News–Stanford University investigation. The report also found a “large swath” of the U.S. no longer has the “basic, ground-level immunity” needed to stop the spread of measles.

Dr.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Deadly attack’ on festival highlights paramotor threat to civilians
~ Lebanon Restricts Education Access for Many Refugees
~ More young adults are living with their parents than previous generations did
~ Wings, booze and heartbreak – what my research says about the hidden costs of sports fandom
~ Why free speech rights got left out of the Constitution – and added in later via the First Amendment
~ The Supreme Court is headed toward a radically new vision of unlimited presidential power
~ Tribal colleges and universities aren’t well known, but are a crucial steppingstone for Native students
~ From the pulpit to the picket line: For many miners, religion and labor rights have long been connected in coal country
~ Tory plan to scrap net zero target puts UK climate leadership at risk
~ Children are capable of extreme bravery from a young age – a psychologist explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS