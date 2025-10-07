Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine celebrates a discovery that answers one of medicine’s most profound questions: how does the immune system know when to attack, and when to stand down?

Most of the time, our defences target dangerous infections and even cancers while leaving the body’s own tissues unharmed. But when that balance fails, the consequences can be devastating – from autoimmune diseases, where the immune system turns on healthy organs, to cancers, where it becomes too restrained to recognise and destroy tumour cells.

Read more:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Deadly attack’ on festival highlights paramotor threat to civilians
~ Lebanon Restricts Education Access for Many Refugees
~ More young adults are living with their parents than previous generations did
~ Wings, booze and heartbreak – what my research says about the hidden costs of sports fandom
~ Why free speech rights got left out of the Constitution – and added in later via the First Amendment
~ The Supreme Court is headed toward a radically new vision of unlimited presidential power
~ Tribal colleges and universities aren’t well known, but are a crucial steppingstone for Native students
~ Even small drops in vaccination rates for US children can lead to disease outbreaks
~ From the pulpit to the picket line: For many miners, religion and labor rights have long been connected in coal country
~ Tory plan to scrap net zero target puts UK climate leadership at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS