Human Rights Observatory

Smartphones manipulate our emotions and trigger our reflexes — no wonder we’re addicted

By Stephen Monteiro, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, Concordia University
The collective behaviours of smartphones — alerts, responsive interfaces, the use of gestures, the knowledge of intimate data — all feed into our reliance on the devices.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
