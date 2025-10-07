The H-1B visa fee hike in the United States opens a policy window for Canada
By Richa Shivakoti, Research Lead, Migration Governance at the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration & Integration program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Policymakers inside and outside of government can provide ideas on creating targeted policies and pathways to recruit talented workers to Canada in the wake of the U.S. H-1B visa fee hike.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 7, 2025