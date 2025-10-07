Tolerance.ca
Nobel physics prize awarded for pioneering experiments that paved the way for quantum computers

By Rob Morris, Professor of Physics, School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University
The 2025 Nobel prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists for the discovery of an effect that has applications in medical devices and quantum computing.

John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis conducted a series of experiments around 40 years ago which would go on to shape our understanding of the strange properties of the quantum world. It’s a timely award, since 2025 is the 100th anniversary of the formulation of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
