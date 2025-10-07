Tolerance.ca
Chinese companies are changing the way they operate in Africa: here’s how

By Elisa Gambino, Hallsworth Fellow in Political Economy, University of Manchester
Costanza Franceschini, Postdoctoral researcher at the Leiden Institute of Cultural Anthropology and Development Sociology., Leiden University
For most of the past 25 years, Chinese construction companies operating in Africa could count on generous financial backing from Chinese banks. Between 2000 and 2019, Chinese funders committed almost US$50 billion to African transport projects. Most came from Chinese development finance institutions.

Six years ago, this started to change as Chinese lenders began to pull back. Since 2019, they have committed only US$6…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
