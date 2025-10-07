Tolerance.ca
Australia Should Urge Singapore to Halt Execution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then-acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting on June 2, 2023.  © 2023 Singapore Press via AP Images Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should urge Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to halt an execution scheduled on the day of their meeting in Canberra on October 8 for the Australia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Meeting.Singaporean authorities are planning to execute a 38-year-old Malaysian national, Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, who was convicted…


