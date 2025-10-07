Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside-net: Russia is dismantling free internet connections

By Daria Dergacheva
The Russian authorities this year created a ‘white list’ of websites that are not to be blocked while everything else would not be available for users in Russia


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
