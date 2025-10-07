Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s gambling harm is likely underreported – and authorities are still failing to act

By Angela Rintoul, Principal Research Fellow - Gambling and Suicide, The University of Melbourne
Monday night’s ABC Four Corners’ investigation highlighted major issues with the regulation of online gambling in Australia.

Regulators are responsible for safeguarding the public from serious gambling harms. However, the investigation alleged a revolving door between regulators…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
