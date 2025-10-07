Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar’s Gen Z-led revolt against power outages and water supply cuts in urban areas

By Laura
Madagascar has faced repeated social crises primarily due to frequent power and water cuts. These circumstances have been a source of frustration, sparking fresh protests in the country in September 2025.


© Global Voices
