Why do doctors run late?
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
David Chua, Senior Research Projects Officer, Centre for Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Stephanie Chua, GP and Senior Lecturer, General Practice Clinical Unit, The University of Queensland
You’ve turned up at the doctor’s clinic on time. But you’re scrolling on your phone, watching the clock tick past your appointment time. By the time you’re called in, you’re running late for work or school pick-up, and you’re getting stressed.
Yes, it can be frustrating. It might seem like your doctor’s always running late.
But your doctor isn’t delayed because they disrespect your time. There are many reasons for running late, some unrelated to your doctor or the clinic.
Let’s unpack what’s happening in your average GP clinic.
‘Spanners…
- Monday, October 6, 2025