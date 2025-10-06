Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Darfur: ICC convicts Janjaweed leader of war crimes and crimes against humanity

Two decades after the scorched-earth campaign that left hundreds of thousands dead in Sudan’s Darfur, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has delivered its first conviction linked to the conflict, finding Janjaweed commander Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman “Ali Kushayb”, guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.


