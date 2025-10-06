Tolerance.ca
Sudan: ICC conviction of Ali Muhammad Ali Abd – Al- Rahman should serve as warning to others committing abuses amid ongoing conflict

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the decision of the Trial Chamber X of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to convict Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman also known as “Ali Kushayb” for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between August 2003 and at least April 2004 during brutal attacks in Darfur, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International Regional Director for East […] The post Sudan: ICC conviction of Ali Muhammad Ali Abd – Al- Rahman should serve as warning to others committing abuses amid ongoing conflict appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


