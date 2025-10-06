Tolerance.ca
Darfur: ICC Convicts Former Janjaweed Militia Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, July 2025. © 2025 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via AP Photo (The Hague) – The first International Criminal Court (ICC) conviction of a former leader of the “Janjaweed” militias for serious crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region spotlights the need for international action to ensure accountability for crimes across the country, Human Rights Watch said today.On October 6, 2025, ICC judges convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman (also known as Ali Kosheib) on 27 charges involving war crimes and crimes against humanity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
