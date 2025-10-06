Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Extends Evidence-Gathering Mandate for Sri Lanka War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Hannes Albert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo The United Nations Human Rights Council on October 6 extended a project to gather evidence of human rights violations and war crimes associated with Sri Lanka’s civil war for at least two more years. The resolution adopted by consensus offers a ray of hope to victims of abuses and their families that they may one day see justice, despite the efforts of successive Sri Lankan governments to block accountability.Sri Lanka’s civil war between…


