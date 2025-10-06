Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Conservatives always adapt to survive – or do they?

By Anthony Ridge-Newman, Associate Dean And Associate Professor School of Humanities, Liverpool Hope University
In the wake of the 2024 general election, media headlines, public discourse, and Reform UK’s consistently favourable electoral and polling results have suggested the party poses an “existential threat” to the Conservatives.

The Conservatives have seen off and subsumed major threats in their long history. But Reform UK is a well-oiled machine. Its leader is a political juggernaut who has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
