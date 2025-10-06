Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel prize awarded for discovery of immune system’s ‘security guards’

By Tracy Hussell, Director of the Lydia Becker Institute of Immunology and Inflammation, University of Manchester
The discovery of cells that prevent the immune system from hurting the body is paving the way for new treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
