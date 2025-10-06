Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nasa’s Artemis II mission is crucial as doubts build that America can beat China back to the Moon

By Jessie Osborne, Research Assistant, RAND Europe
For the first time in half a century, America stands on the threshold of sending astronauts back to the Moon. Slated for launch no earlier than February 2026, Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface, but it will carry four astronauts on a flyby of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The ten day mission will take the crew further from Earth than any human has travelled since the Apollo missions. It’s a crucial test of Nasa’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, determining whether the United States can safely push beyond low Earth orbit once again. The stakes are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taylor Swift’s aggressive marketing guarantees success – no matter what the music sounds like
~ The Conservatives always adapt to survive – or do they?
~ Why the BBC’s Shipping Forecast still entrances people after 100 years
~ France’s latest prime minister has resigned after less than a month – what will Emmanuel Macron do now?
~ The two years of fighting since October 7 have transformed the Middle East
~ Nobel prize awarded for discovery of immune system’s ‘security guards’
~ How extreme temperatures strain minds and bodies: a Karachi case study
~ First woman archbishop of Canterbury can’t preside over communion in hundreds of churches
~ Will Rachael Reeves’ youth unemployment scheme force her to bend her own rules?
~ Haiti is enlisting the help of mercenaries in its battle against gang violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter