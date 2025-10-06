Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First woman archbishop of Canterbury can’t preside over communion in hundreds of churches

By Sharon Jagger, Lecturer in Religion, York St John University
As an academic specialising in gender and the church, the news that Bishop Sarah Mullally would be the next archbishop of Canterbury came as a pleasant shock to me. The announcement of a woman as leader of the Church of England and the “first among equals” in the worldwide Anglican communion came as a surprise to others too. One woman priest told me she was “stunned but pleased”.

What is not surprising, though, is the immediate condemnation from church conservatives,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taylor Swift’s aggressive marketing guarantees success – no matter what the music sounds like
~ The Conservatives always adapt to survive – or do they?
~ Why the BBC’s Shipping Forecast still entrances people after 100 years
~ France’s latest prime minister has resigned after less than a month – what will Emmanuel Macron do now?
~ The two years of fighting since October 7 have transformed the Middle East
~ Nobel prize awarded for discovery of immune system’s ‘security guards’
~ How extreme temperatures strain minds and bodies: a Karachi case study
~ Nasa’s Artemis II mission is crucial as doubts build that America can beat China back to the Moon
~ Will Rachael Reeves’ youth unemployment scheme force her to bend her own rules?
~ Haiti is enlisting the help of mercenaries in its battle against gang violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter