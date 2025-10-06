Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Rachael Reeves’ youth unemployment scheme force her to bend her own rules?

By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out a “youth guarantee” aimed at ending long-term unemployment among young people. Under the plan, a young person who has been out of work for 18 months would be offered a temporary job, apprenticeship or college place.

The UK has just under a million young people who are not in employment, education or training (Neet) – thought to be around 13% of the country’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
