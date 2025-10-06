Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s colleges were founded to serve local and regional needs — have we forgotten that?

By Emilda Thavaratnam, PhD student, Leadership and Higher Education, University of Toronto
A look at the 1960s founding vision for Ontario’s college system should inspire calling on leaders to support a truly public system of higher education, accessible in all regions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
