Reusing medical equipment is good for the planet. But is it safe?
By Rochelle Wynne, Chair in Nursing, Western Health Deakin University Partnership, Deakin University
Forbes McGain, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Stacey Matthews, Research Fellow, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Deakin University
Health care is responsible for up to 7% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing the use of disposable products could reduce this footprint.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 6, 2025