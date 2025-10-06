Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans are going off the service grid: what happens when citizens replace the state?

By Christina Culwick Fatti, Senior researcher, urban sustainability transitions, environmental governance and resilience, University of the Western Cape
Charlotte Lemanski, Professor of Urban Geography, University of Cambridge
Fiona Anciano, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Margot Rubin, Lecturer in Spatial Planning, Cardiff University
South Africa’s constitution promises all citizens access to adequate housing and basic services – water, security, sanitation and electricity. In practice, people from rich to poor experience persistent water cuts, sewage overflows, electricity blackouts and uneven policing. Fiona Anciano, Charlotte Lemanski, Christina Culwick Fatti and Margot Rubin are urban researchers who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taylor Swift’s aggressive marketing guarantees success – no matter what the music sounds like
~ The Conservatives always adapt to survive – or do they?
~ Why the BBC’s Shipping Forecast still entrances people after 100 years
~ France’s latest prime minister has resigned after less than a month – what will Emmanuel Macron do now?
~ The two years of fighting since October 7 have transformed the Middle East
~ Nobel prize awarded for discovery of immune system’s ‘security guards’
~ How extreme temperatures strain minds and bodies: a Karachi case study
~ Nasa’s Artemis II mission is crucial as doubts build that America can beat China back to the Moon
~ First woman archbishop of Canterbury can’t preside over communion in hundreds of churches
~ Will Rachael Reeves’ youth unemployment scheme force her to bend her own rules?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS