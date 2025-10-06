Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan: Establishment of accountability mechanism a landmark moment in pursuit of justice

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the UN Human Rights Council’s decision to establish an independent investigative mechanism for Afghanistan to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of past and ongoing crimes under international law and human rights violations and abuses, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:  “In the face of continued impunity in Afghanistan, the establishment of […] The post Afghanistan: Establishment of accountability mechanism a landmark moment in pursuit of justice  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
