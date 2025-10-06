Tolerance.ca
Yemen: Houthis Arrest Dozens Commemorating National Holiday

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person waves Yemeni flags during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the September 1962 revolution in Sanaa, Yemen. © 2016 Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters (Beirut) – Houthi authorities arrested dozens of people in the last week of September 2025, as they have in past years, for peacefully celebrating or posting on social media about the anniversary of Yemen’s “September 26 Revolution,” Human Rights Watch said today. The holiday marks the establishment of the Yemen Arab Republic in 1962. The Houthis, the de facto authorities who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
