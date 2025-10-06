How to conduct post-atrocity research – key insights from practitioners in the field
By Christopher P. Davey, Lecturer in Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Claudine Kuradusenge-McLeod, Professorial Lecturer and Department Chair, Peace, Human Rights & Cultural Relations, American University
Judith Rafferty, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the Cairns Institute, James Cook University
Nicole Fox, Assistant Professor, California State University, Sacramento
Samantha Lakin, Lecturer, UMass Boston
Stephanie Wolfe, Professor of Political Science, Weber State University
Six scholars with experience in 15 countries provide lessons on best practices for documenting atrocities and elevating the voices of victims and survivors.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 6, 2025