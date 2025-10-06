What are solar storms and the solar wind? 3 astrophysicists explain how particles coming from the Sun interact with Earth
By Yeimy J. Rivera, Researcher in Astrophysics, Smithsonian Institution
Rosa Tatiana Niembro Hernández, Astrophysicist, Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, Smithsonian Institution
Samuel Badman, Researcher in Astrophysics, Smithsonian Institution
Space weather isn’t referring to rain clouds that float through the galaxy. Instead, it’s caused by massive explosions of particles that shoot out from the Sun.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 6, 2025