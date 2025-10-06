Tolerance.ca
Watchdog journalism’s future may lie in the work of independent reporters like Pablo Torre

By Alex Volonte, Graduate Research and Teaching Assistant in Journalism, University of Florida
In September 2025, podcaster Pablo Torre published an investigation alleging that the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers may have used a side deal to skirt the league’s strict salary cap rules. His reporting, aired on multiple episodes of “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” focused on star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents, signed a four-year, US$176…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
