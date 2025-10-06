Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From trips to treatments: how psychedelics could revolutionise anti-inflammatory medicine

By Nicholas Barnes, Professor, Translational Pharmacology, University of Birmingham
Magic mushrooms and LSD may do more than bend minds: they could fight inflammation linked to depression, arthritis and heart disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
