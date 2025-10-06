Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We surveyed British MPs – most don’t know how urgent climate action is

By John Kenny, Research Fellow (Public Engagement with Climate Change), School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Lucas Geese, Research Fellow, Tyndall Centre and School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
To keep global warming below 1.5°C, greenhouse gas emissions had to peak no later than 2025. That was a key finding of the IPCC’s most recent major report on the topic, published a few years ago. Yet when we surveyed UK MPs and members of the public in four countries, fewer than 15% could identify this deadline correctly.

This matters. If politicians and voters underestimate how urgently we have to fight…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
