Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Council Creates Afghanistan Accountability Body

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Hannes Albert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on October 6, 2025, adopted a landmark resolution creating an independent mechanism to investigate past and ongoing rights abuses in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. The resolution puts the Taliban and all others responsible for serious crimes in Afghanistan on notice that evidence is being collected and prepared so they may someday face justice.The resolution, led by the European…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
