Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New adaptation of Rebecca is visually haunting, but misses the core tensions of the original story

By Sarah Austin, Senior Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Melbourne Theatre Company’s stage adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s story dazzles with its lighting, set and costume design. But it lacks thematic depth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
