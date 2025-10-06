Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: States Should Act to Halt Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Palestinians returning to the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on January 19, 2025.  © 2025 Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – United States President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” announced on September 29, 2025, is no substitute for the urgent action governments need to take to protect civilians and support justice after two years of grave abuses in Israel and Palestine, Human Rights Watch said today. The 20-part plan does not directly address human rights issues or…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s Cyberspace Administration is suppressing ‘pessimistic and negative sentiments’ online
~ New adaptation of Rebecca is visually haunting, but misses the core tensions of the original story
~ On a grim anniversary, an end to Gaza’s violence is suddenly clear – if both sides can make sacrifices
~ View from The Hill: Can Sussan Ley avoid Brendan Nelson’s fate?
~ A true-crime twist on a cult classic: Chris Kraus’ latest novel is her most ambitious and politically charged to date
~ Is Sanae Takaichi Japan’s Margaret Thatcher – or its next Liz Truss?
~ From beef to timber, a new era of labels will reveal where your shopping comes from
~ These 4 aeroplane failures are more common than you think – and not as scary as they sound
~ Labor retains big lead in Newspoll and all other federal polls
~ Is Sanae Takaichi Japan’s Margaret Thatcher — or its next Liz Truss?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter