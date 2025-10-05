Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Do kids really need vitamin supplements?

By Nick Fuller, Clinical Trials Director, Department of Endocrinology, RPA Hospital, University of Sydney
Walk down the health aisle of any supermarket and you’ll see shelves lined with brightly packaged vitamin and mineral supplements designed for children.

These products promise to support immunity, boost brain development and promote healthy growth – leading many parents to believe they’re a necessary addition to their child’s diet.

For parents of fussy eaters in particular, supplements may feel like a quick…The Conversation


