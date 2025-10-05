Tolerance.ca
Synagogue attack: the Manchester I know – by antisemitism researcher and Mancunian Jew

By Tony Kushner, James Parkes Professor of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations, University of Southampton
On the surface, I am ideally suited to write about the terrorist atrocity on the Heaton Park synagogue. The attack, on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, left two Mancunian Jews dead, several seriously injured and a local (and national) Jewish community traumatised.

Over a 40-year career, I have researched and written about antisemitism in the UK, from the readmission of the Jews to Britain in the mid 17th century through to today. I have also published widely on British…The Conversation


Read complete article

