Does AI pose an existential risk? We asked 5 experts
By Aaron J. Snoswell, Senior Research Fellow in AI Accountability, Queensland University of Technology
Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
Sarah Vivienne Bentley, Research Scientist, Responsible Innovation, Data61, CSIRO
Seyedali Mirjalili, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Business and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
Simon Coghlan, Senior Lecturer in Digital Ethics; Deputy Director, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, The University of Melbourne
There are many claims to sort through in the current era of ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI) products, especially generative AI ones based on large language models or LLMs, such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and many, many others.
AI will change the world. AI will bring “astounding triumphs”. AI is overhyped, and the…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 5, 2025