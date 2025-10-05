Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More and more Australian families are homeschooling. How can we make sure they do it well?

By Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Chris Krogh, Lecturer, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
David Roy, Lecturer in Education, University of Newcastle
Across Australia, more families are choosing to homeschool.

According to NSW figures released late last month, homeschooling registrations in the state more than doubled between 2019 and 2024, from 5,907 to 12,762.

What is fuelling this growth and how do we support families…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor retains big lead in Newspoll and all other federal polls
~ Is Sanae Takaichi Japan’s Margaret Thatcher — or its next Liz Truss?
~ Do kids really need vitamin supplements?
~ Your say: week beginning October 6
~ Synagogue attack: the Manchester I know – by antisemitism researcher and Mancunian Jew
~ Nicola Willis is right: NZ’s economy isn’t as bad as the ‘merchants of misery’ claim
~ Does AI pose an existential risk? We asked 5 experts
~ Why are the ICJ and ICC cases on Israel and Gaza taking so long?
~ Local news is dwindling globally. Here’s how other countries are trying to fix it
~ Checking out a listing you like? Experts explain what to look out for when inspecting a first home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter