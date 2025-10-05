More and more Australian families are homeschooling. How can we make sure they do it well?
By Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Chris Krogh, Lecturer, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
David Roy, Lecturer in Education, University of Newcastle
Across Australia, more families are choosing to homeschool.
According to NSW figures released late last month, homeschooling registrations in the state more than doubled between 2019 and 2024, from 5,907 to 12,762.
What is fuelling this growth and how do we support families…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 5, 2025