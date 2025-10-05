Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube shapes young people’s political education, but the site simplifies complex issues

By Emine Fidan Elcioglu, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Toronto
There is a widely held misconception that young people are politically disengaged. This is based on narrow measures like voter turnout. But this overlooks the fact that many young people are deeply curious, especially when politics is understood more broadly: as a way to make sense of society, power and everyday life.

In my research with youth in the Greater Toronto Area, I explored how their views on inequality,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
