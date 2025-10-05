Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many autistic students are denied a full education — here’s what we need for inclusive schools

By Vanessa Fong, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of British Columbia
Janet McLaughlin, Associate Professor of Health Studies, Research Associate, International Migration Research Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University
Margaret Schneider, Associate Professor of Kinesiology & Physical Education, Wilfrid Laurier University
Integrating autistic students fully and meaningfully in classrooms is important for their education, for broader classrooms as well as for families’ employment security and well-being.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
