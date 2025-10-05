Many autistic students are denied a full education — here’s what we need for inclusive schools
By Vanessa Fong, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of British Columbia
Janet McLaughlin, Associate Professor of Health Studies, Research Associate, International Migration Research Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University
Margaret Schneider, Associate Professor of Kinesiology & Physical Education, Wilfrid Laurier University
Integrating autistic students fully and meaningfully in classrooms is important for their education, for broader classrooms as well as for families’ employment security and well-being.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 5, 2025