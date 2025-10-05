Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccines and motherhood: are AI generated health messages working in Kenya and Nigeria?

By Yewande O. Addie, Adjunct professor, University of Florida
The challenge in using either AI or traditional campaigns for health messaging remains designing accurate and culturally responsive health communication.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
