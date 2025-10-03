Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need more Jane Goodalls

By Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement, University of East Anglia
The pant-hoot of a chimpanzee is one of the most visceral sounds in nature – a rolling call that rises to a crescendo. I once heard the call cutting through the heavy silence of the evening air. The cacophony trailed off and ended with the two apes patting one another, in reassurance and reconciliation.

Unlike most chimpanzee hoots performed in dense African forests, the echoes of this one bounced off the towering sandstone pillars of a cathedral. There were no chimpanzees in sight, just two humans in front of an audience of hundreds, at a science festival. As my heart rate returned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Le Carré, Bacchae and radical feminist punk art – what to see and watch this week
~ Six everyday habits that could be sabotaging your bladder health
~ Book of Kells: exploring the evidence that points to Pictish origins in north-east Scotland
~ The pre-Raphaelite muse who inspired Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia
~ Dynasties still dominate south-east Asian politics – in democracies and more authoritarian systems
~ Could life exist on Mars today? Here’s what the latest evidence says
~ Fifteen books to help children learn about women’s place in history
~ How to discover a planet
~ European countries are now turning to landmines to create new deadly defensive barriers from Russia
~ How the government shutdown is hitting the health care system – and what the battle over ACA subsidies means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter