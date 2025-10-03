Tolerance.ca
The pre-Raphaelite muse who inspired Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia

By Serena Trowbridge, Reader in Victorian Literature, Birmingham City University
Swift’s cover transforms the corpse-like Ophelia into a striking image, with her eyes open and staring, as though a dead woman has come back to life to accuse us.The Conversation


