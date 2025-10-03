Tolerance.ca
Dynasties still dominate south-east Asian politics – in democracies and more authoritarian systems

By Neil Loughlin, Lecturer in Comparative Politics, City St George's, University of London
Dynasties are central to south-east Asian politics as parties are weak, patronage is entrenched and family names are the most durable political brands. But they also face persistent difficulties. Heirs inherit office without real authority, patriarchs refuse to step aside and rivals – whether other families or powerful institutions – intervene.

With two prominent political families locked in a bitter feud in the Philippines, the Shinawatra clan currently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
