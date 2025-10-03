Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could life exist on Mars today? Here’s what the latest evidence says

By Seán Jordan, Associate Professor in Chemistry, Dublin City University
Devyani Jambhule, PhD Candidate, ProtoSigns Lab, Dublin City University
Recently, Nasa revealed exciting details of new findings from Mars. Scientists have discovered tiny patterns of unusual minerals in the clay-rich rocks on the edge of Jezero Crater – an ancient lake once fed by Martian river systems, and the exploration site of the Nasa Perseverance Rover.

These “leopard spot” patterns have been hailed as a potential sign of past microbial life due to their similarity with traces left behind by microorganisms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
