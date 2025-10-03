Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European countries are now turning to landmines to create new deadly defensive barriers from Russia

By Rod Thornton, Senior Lecturer in International Studies, Defence and Security., King's College London
Marina Miron, Postdoctoral Researcher, War Studies Department, King's College London
Five Nato countries neighbouring Russia or its ally, Belarus, have announced that they are to opt out of the Ottawa treaty of 1997.

This treaty bans the use by signatories of anti-personnel (AP) landmines. These states – Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia – now have plans to create a 2,000-mile stretch of mined areas as part of a defensive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
