Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: ‘This war needs to end,’ Türk tells UN Human Rights Council

UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned on Friday that the war in Ukraine “has entered an even more dangerous and deadly stage for civilians, under relentless bombardment of their schools, hospitals, and shelters.”


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco: Halt use of excessive force following crackdown on youth protests
~ ‘AI actor’ Tilly Norwood is dividing Hollywood – but real acting requires humanity
~ From art form to asset: our study found popular songs are becoming more generic
~ Why the green transition must be just and inclusive for neurodivergent people
~ What is lupus, the condition Selena Gomez is diagnosed with?
~ History is repeating itself at the FBI as agents resist a director’s political agenda
~ Florida’s 1,100 natural springs are under threat – a geographer explains how to restore them
~ Children can be systematic problem-solvers at younger ages than psychologists had thought – new research
~ Virtual particles: How physicists’ clever bookkeeping trick could underlie reality
~ Science costs money – research is guided by who funds it and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter