Human Rights Observatory

History is repeating itself at the FBI as agents resist a director’s political agenda

By Douglas M. Charles, Professor of History, Penn State
FBI director Kash Patel says he is making the bureau more accountable. Critics charge him with purging it of anyone not perceived as loyal to President Trump.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
