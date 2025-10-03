Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science costs money – research is guided by who funds it and why

By Ryan Summers, Associate Professor of Science Education, University of North Dakota
The federal government is more likely to fund curiosity-driven basic research, while industry is more likely to support research that has a clearer eventual payoff.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
